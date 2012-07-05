Even 40 years later, Munich massacre still sears our psyche - News | FOX Sports on MSN

...Lest we forget...

It's hard to believe that it's been 40 years since this terrible crisis occurred. The article brought details that I've never read before or may have forgotten over the years but since there has been an apathetic stance from the International Olympic Committee in regards to a small request to devote a moment in remembrance of this tragedy from 40 years ago, the importance of pausing to remember looms even larger.

Many have questioned why the request was even necessary. It should have been a given that the IOC would have added a small reminder at this 40 year mark. There has been outcry from various countries calling for the committee to acknowledge and remember at the start of the games. I think that we, as civilized human beings, need to ask the word "why". Why is the committee so adamant to not remember the slain athletes? Their refusal has put a very large international spotlight and media attention on the matter.

Another question, much more important remains in the background. How many more occasions of "Lest we forget" must we endure? May nothing like this ever happen again.