Criminal Justice Petition: Create Caylee's Law

This is not how people should have to spend a portion their day; perusing / signing a petition to protect our children but I guess it is what we need to do to let the powers that be know that Americans will not allow sickos to destroy innocent children - be they an unworthy parent or pedophile.

I don't know if this will help by seeding it here to Newsvine but I have to try.

There are a few things that I have noticed over recent years...Crimes against children seem to be on the increase and many of these could have been prevented had the perpetrator been incarcerated instead of being out amongst us. The other thing is that during election campaigns, safety for our children is not even mentioned. WHY??? Why is this not an issue???

Some of you may remember Jessica Lunsford. This was another high profile event in Florida of a missing / murdered child but in her case, it was a monster in the neighborhood that was apprehended in Georgia trying to escape detection. He has since died in prison. In the aftermath, her father Mark Lunsford has done a great deal of campaigning to try and have laws enacted to protect children and families.

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jessica_Lunsford_Act

After Jessica's murderer was apprehended, a petition was circulated; I printed one and went out and about in my complex to have people sign it. One person did not and it does give pause for wonder.

And so, we as viners read articles and comment and agree and argue. Will you sign a petition to try and have laws enacted to remind would be criminals that there are laws in place to try and protect kids???

Will it save a child??? I don't know...I only know that I will do what ever it takes no matter how insignificant it may seem if it would just help one child.