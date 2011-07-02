Gilad Shalit - Israel's Captive Soldier | Stand for Israel |F

Wow!!! Hard to believe that we are getting ready to celebrate Independence Day. Where has the year gone???

Thinking about what we we enjoy and take for granted in the United States that does not exist in so many other places, it brings to mind some people who have made headlines in recent years for different reasons but they all have something in common - they fought for freedom or their plight highlighted conditions of tyranny that they and others are forced to endure. Names that come to my mind are Daniel Pearl, Sakineh Ashtiani, Kristian Menchaca and Thomas Tucker, Asia Bibi...the list goes and grows on.

As we celebrate one of our most beloved holidays here in the US, won't you please take a moment to remember those who have fallen or are captive.

I humbly offer this small article about Gilad Shalit.

Have a great holiday everyone.