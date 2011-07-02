Newsvine

chefaz-1319563

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 12 Comments: 8495 Since: Sep 2009

Gilad Shalit - Israel's Captive Soldier | Stand for Israel |F

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by chefaz-1319563 View Original Article: SFI
Seeded on Sat Jul 2, 2011 11:28 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Wow!!!  Hard to believe that we are getting ready to celebrate Independence Day.  Where has the year gone??? 

Thinking about what we we enjoy and take for granted in the United States that does not exist in so many other places, it brings to mind some people who have made headlines in recent years for different reasons but they all have something in common - they fought for freedom or their plight highlighted conditions of tyranny that they and others are forced to endure.  Names that come to my mind are Daniel Pearl, Sakineh Ashtiani, Kristian Menchaca and Thomas Tucker, Asia Bibi...the list goes and grows on.

As we celebrate one of our most beloved holidays here in the US, won't you please take a moment to remember those who have fallen or are captive. 

I humbly offer this small article about Gilad Shalit.

Have a great holiday everyone.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor