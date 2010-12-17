Newsvine

Texas man visits Palm Harbor to Demonstrate Home Dialysis System

My husband and I have been practicing home hemodialysis for several months now with this same system by NxStage. The difference between the in-center treatment and home treatment is like night and day. This goes way beyond the convenience of staying home. My husband is doing so well on this system that his treatments have been reduced to four days from the five that we were doing originally and his fluid restrictions have been greatly relaxed.

For anyone currently doing traditional dialysis or for anyone suffering from renal disease that may be at risk for needing dialysis in the future, I strongly recommmend exploring home hemodialysis as an option.

