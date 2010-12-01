Newsvine

Doubling sessions of dilaysis boosts heart, study says

SOURCE FAVICONpost-gazette.com
Seeded on Wed Dec 1, 2010 8:50 PM
This article appeared in the Pittsburgh Post Gazette November 21. My husband and I have been practicing home hemodialysis since August of this year and the change in him has been nothing short of a miracle. In-center treatments left him feeling weak, lethargic with a general feeling of malaise. Home hemo treatments have made a dramatic difference in his health and well being and I would urge anyone currently doing in-center hemodialysis to explore this option.

