This article appeared in the Pittsburgh Post Gazette November 21. My husband and I have been practicing home hemodialysis since August of this year and the change in him has been nothing short of a miracle. In-center treatments left him feeling weak, lethargic with a general feeling of malaise. Home hemo treatments have made a dramatic difference in his health and well being and I would urge anyone currently doing in-center hemodialysis to explore this option.
Doubling sessions of dilaysis boosts heart, study says
Seeded on Wed Dec 1, 2010 8:50 PM
